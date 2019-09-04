by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The city of Salida recorded its highest sales tax revenue month on record in June, City Administrator Drew Nelson said, collecting a total of $906,749.
The city collected $663,163 from its 3 percent sales tax, $232,492 from its share of Chaffee County sales tax and $11,094 from marijuana.
Nelson said the increases in June are consistent with trends the city has been seeing. He said the June record will likely be broken once the July numbers come in. The city has sales tax data dating back to 2013, he said.
The city’s total number for June is up $62,358 (7.4 percent) over June 2018 and $39,897 (4.6 percent) over budget projections.
Through June, the city has collected $4,069,956 in sales tax revenue: $3,025,265 from the 3 percent sales tax, $1,000,231 from the county and $44,461 from marijuana.
That represents a $365,031 (9.9 percent) increase over last year and a $266,480 (7 percent) increase over budget projections.
Retail remains by far the biggest industry in Salida, generating $222,587 in sales tax revenue in June and $1,160,780 in sales tax revenue in 2019 through June.
Revenue from the grocery industry was $55,359 in June, an increase of $36,251 (189.7 percent). Grocery tax revenue is up 50.3 percent for the year through June.
Nelson said staff have been speculating the city might be nearing a ceiling for revenue generation in the peak summer months, as gains in summer months have trended to flattening out in recent years, but they have been seeing increased gains during nonpeak months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.