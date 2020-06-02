U.S. equities ended higher Monday.
Energy was the best-performing sector, while health care was the worst performer.
In economic news, two manufacturing gauges came in slightly below expectations for May, while construction spending declined by less than expected in April.
In corporate news, Gilead’s drug remdesivir showed only a limited benefit for COVID-19 treatment in a larger trial.
Treasury prices declined as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 943 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 80 cents to $1,750.90, and crude oil prices rose 4 cents to $35.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.67 percent.
