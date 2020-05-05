U.S. stocks ended mostly higher Monday.
Energy and technology sectors led the broader market, while financials and industrials lagged.
In economic news, both factory and durable goods orders saw sharper declines than expected in March.
In corporate news, Tyson Foods reported earnings below expectations as the coronavirus outbreak led to production slowdowns.
Treasury prices were largely unchanged.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $10.90 to $1,711.80, and crude oil prices rose $1.30 to $21.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.64 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.