Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Edward Jones financial adviser Cassandra Chadwick to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Chadwick offers a variety of personalized financial strategies and focus areas including retirement savings and income strategies, estate and legacy strategies, insurance and annuities, college savings and strategies for new investors.
She is currently working from her home office while she waits to develop a physical location. She joined an independent financial services firm in 2015 before joining Edward Jones in 2019.
In a press release, Chadwick said she did not grow up learning about long-term financial strategies and saving. After college and a radio broadcasting career, she found herself with little in the way of savings and no retirement plan.
Following that realization, she took an interest in financial advising and decided to pursue a career in it so she could help those who might have found themselves in a similar situation.
In her free time Chadwick enjoys photography, camping and spending time with her family.
She is open to financial advising appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about her services, call 719-539-9955 or visit edwardjones.com/Cassandra-Chadwick.
