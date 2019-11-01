Colorado Central Telecom recently added Chip White and Darin Grad to its senior management.
Both are formerly of Texas broadband solutions provider Affiniti LLC and have five decades of combined experience.
Colorado Central Telecom provides last-mile broadband internet service to business and residential customers throughout Chaffee and Lake counties, as well as VoIP phone systems and managed services for regional enterprise clients, according to a press release.
White most recently was vice president of sales – Western Region at Affiniti, where he managed sales teams providing broadband solutions across the education, government and health care markets. He now serves as vice president of business operations for Colorado Central Telecom.
Grad has worked on the technical side of the telecommunications industry and led the creation of national telecommunications networks at Affiniti. Grad is overseeing improvements designed to improve the quality and reliability of Colorado Central Telecom’s broadband network.
