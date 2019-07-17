by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – The Watershed, the flexible event space on East Main Street, announced it will be closing as a business and the entire property will be available to rent beginning in September.
“After much back and forth, we have decided to close Watershed at the end of the summer season (Aug. 31),” Rick Bieterman said in an open letter on Facebook last week.
Bieterman and his wife, Katy Welter, renovated and opened the former U.S. Forest Service office building as a “community space” in 2016 to host art shows, pop-up shops, meetings, public presentations and films.
The stage built in the open space behind the building has been host to numerous Buena Vista Event Cooperative events as well.
“By far, our favorite part of Watershed has been watching the variety of ways the space has been used to benefit both individual users and organizational members,” Bieterman said. “Our hope was to provide a space that focused on community growth and inclusion. We believe we have done just that.”
Bieterman said he and Welter were closing the business to focus more on their ranch home and their son, Henry.
In addition, Welter will have more time to focus on her law practice with Rocky Mountain General Counsel and her volunteer position as chair of the Buena Vista Historical Preservation Society.
Bieterman said he would continue to develop the Watershed Ranch, and “in the coming years, we hope to bring the Watershed concept of sharing space and passion (which so many of you have grown to love) up to the ranch.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
