U.S. equities ended higher Monday, with the information technology sector leading the market, while utilities and real estate both lagged.
In economic news, the wholesale sales and inventory report came in lower than expected.
In corporate news, shares of Tiffany & Co. were up after Louis Vuitton parent LVHM made a takeover offer for the company.
Treasuries were weaker as yields moved higher.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 811.4 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $10.20 to $1,495.10, silver was unchanged at $17.85, and crude oil fell 84 cents to $55.82 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.84 percent.
