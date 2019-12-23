U.S. equities ended positive Friday, with the energy sector leading the broader market while consumer discretionary lagged.
In corporate news, Nike beat expectations as it experienced continued strength in China.
In economic news, November personal income was up 5 percent month over month, while personal spending was up 4 percent month over month.
Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 325 points, or 1 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 2.8 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $3.10 to $1,481.30, and crude oil prices fell 82 cents to $60.36 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.34 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.92 percent.
