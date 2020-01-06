U.S. stocks closed lower Friday after a U.S. military air strike in Iraq killed an Iranian military leader, stoking geopolitical tensions.
Oil prices rose 3 percent in response to the news, although the energy sector was lower.
In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported that manufacturing activity fell unexpectedly to the lowest level since 2009.
Corporate news was light.
U.S. Treasuries were higher, as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industial Average was essentially flat for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 978 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $23 to $1,551.10, and crude oil prices rose $1.80 to $62.98 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.25 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.79 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.