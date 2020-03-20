U.S. stocks finished higher Thursday with consumer discretionary and energy as leading sectors.
The utilities sector was the biggest laggard.
In economic news, jobless claims are the highest since September 2017 and are expected to continue rising as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Corporate news also remains focused on coronavirus and impacts on business activity.
Treasury prices and yields were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.7 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $3.20 to $1,481.10, and crude oil prices rose $5.25 to $26.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.8 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.18 percent.
