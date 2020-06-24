The Colorado Public Utilities Commission began a process Wednesday to survey electric public utility retail rates, as specified in legislation approved last year.
Senate Bill 19-236 directed the PUC to examine Colorado retail rates of electric utilities and consider recommendations for rate relief for electric utility territories with retail rates “materially greater” than the state average.
The PUC is required to file a report on its findings to the legislature by Feb. 1, a press release stated.
PUC staff will ask regulated electric utilities about basic cost, rate structure usage and demographic statistics, as well as factors that might correlate with rates.
Although rural electric cooperatives are excluded from the survey by statute, the commission will solicit voluntary survey responses from the co-ops and municipal utilities to get a more complete picture of rates statewide.
The PUC will determine the average state retail rate and propose a definition for rates that qualify as “materially greater” than the state average.
PUC staff will ask stakeholders to provide input on survey results, the proposed definition of “materially greater” and rate relief options.
Anyone interested in participating is required to file a notice of participation by July 10. Individuals may also submit written comments using the PUC’s online comment form at dora.state.co.us/pacific/puc/puccomments under proceeding number 20M-0251E.
Visit colorado.gov/dora/puc_legislation_implementation for updates on PUC proceedings related to 2019 legislation.
