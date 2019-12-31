U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday.
The communication services, consumer discretionary and health care sectors were hit hardest, while utilities and energy held up better.
In economic news, U.S. pending home sales rebounded in November.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 727 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell 15 cents to $1,515.04, and crude oil prices fell 11 cents to $61.61 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.34 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.88 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.