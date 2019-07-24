U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as investors processed a string of positive quarterly earnings reports.
Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin and United Technologies each posted better than expected earnings.
In economic news, existing home sales in June were below economists’ forecasts.
U.S. Treasuries were lower.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 729.9 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $5.20 to $1,420.10, silver fell 3 cents to $16.37, and crude oil rose 65 cents to $56.87 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.6 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.07 percent.
