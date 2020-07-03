U.S. equities ended higher Tuesday on news of a better-then-expected jobs data report.
The basic materials sector led the market, while communications services sector lagged.
Tesla reported quarterly deliveries of its electric vehicles that beat analyst expectations.
U.S. Treasury rates were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with slightly less than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners, 2,521 to 1,326.
Gold rose $7.30 to $1,787.20, and crude oil prices rose $.41 to $40.23 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed at 1.43 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished at 0.67 percent.
