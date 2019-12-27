Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Salida Laundromat to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Established in 1972, Salida Laundromat has served the community and its visitors for generations.
Mark and Whitney McGovern purchased the property in October 2018 with the intention of making the business a clean, safe and friendly place for customers to do laundry. To fulfill their goal, they added new equipment to increase efficiency and be able to handle bulkier items like comforters and heavy winter coats.
Salida Laundromat has an agreement with Salida First Presbyterian Church in which those in need are able to wash their clothes for free on two Mondays a month.
The laundromat at 1410 E St. is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
