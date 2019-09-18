U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday ahead of today’s widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut.
Interest-rate-sensitive sectors performed well, while energy and industrials sectors lagged.
In economic news, industrial production grew more than expected in August.
In corporate news, specialty glassmaker Corning Inc. lowered its sales forecast due to slowing demand.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 884.19 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $3.77 to $1,502.17, silver was unchanged at $18.02, and crude oil fell $3.75 to $59.15 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.81 percent.
