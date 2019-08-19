Alba Bakery & Coffee is the latest business addition to the Monarch Crossing subdivision in Poncha Springs.
Located at 222 Summitview Lane, the bakery and coffee shop is owned and operated by Dawn and Rick Barrowman, who moved to Poncha Springs from the Front Range.
The Barrowmans are both retired from the U.S. Army, where Rick worked as an engineer and Dawn was a nurse practitioner. Dawn is also a pastry chef.
Rick is a Colorado native, and Dawn is from North Dakota. They picked Poncha Springs, they said, because they wanted to move to a place not on the Front Range. They looked at different mountain communities, including Summit County and Glenwood Springs, and a friend in Westcliffe turned them on to Salida.
Alba started as a bakery in theory, and Dawn and Rick decided to add a coffee shop to the mix.
They started hunting around for a place to put a bakery/coffee shop and chose the Monarch Crossing subdivision.
“Another thing that attracted us was the development,” Rick said. “This place is growing like crazy.”
Once it’s fully up and operating, Alba will feature a drive-through and other amenities. There won’t be the same things available every day, Rick said. Dawn and Rick are still getting the hang of working for themselves, they said.
“It’s kind of been a learning process,” Dawn said.
The couple said they’ve gotten good feedback from the community so far, including from longtime residents of Chaffee County.
In their spare time, they said they like to exercise, bike, hike and do all the typical outdoor stuff.
Alba is in the midst of a soft opening and will have a formal opening Aug. 31.
Days and hours vary and can be seen on Alba’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Alba.Bakery2019/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.