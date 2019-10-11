Salida Pregnancy Resource Center received $17,950 from Colorado Knights of Columbus Charities Fund Thursday to purchase a new ultrasound machine.
Salida Knights of Columbus, Knights of Columbus Supreme and Littleton Knights of Columbus all participated in a joint effort to raise the money.
Following an opening prayer by the Rev. John Myers of Temple Baptist Church, the check was presented by Colorado Knights of Columbus State Deputy Chris Foley to center Director Beth Russell.
The center also received an unexpected gift of $4,000 from the Knights of Columbus Christ on the Mountain Council No. 7640 of Lakewood, presented by Past Grand Knight Don Ferega and council Treasurer Anthony Malensek.
Ferega said their council had been looking for an opportunity to help with an ultrasound machine.
Russell said the extra money will be used for supplies and to help pay the ultrasound nurse.
The machine was then blessed by the Rev. Jim Williams of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
An open house was held after the presentations and the blessing.
Russell said of the windfall, “It’s God who manages this place, providing what we need.”
The new machine will provide better and more detailed images for expectant mothers, Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.