Salida $2.08

 

West of Salida                    Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Poncha Springs                           5                     $2.11

Sargents                                 32.6                     $2.09                      

Gunnison                               64.3                     $2.09                      

Montrose                            128.9                     $1.74            $2.74

Grand Junction                   188.4                     $1.62            $2.14

 

East of Salida                      Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Cotopaxi                                    25                     $1.90

Cañon City                                 59                     $1.80            $2.21

Penrose                                  70.2                     $1.89                      

Pueblo                                    97.6                     $1.79            $2.32

Colorado Springs                103.6                     $1.29            $2.07

 

North of Salida                   Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Centerville                             14.2                     $1.96            $2.53

Johnson Village                    22.6                     $1.99            $2.79

Buena Vista                           24.5                     $1.89            $2.69

Leadville                                58.7                     $2.09                      

 

Northeast of JV                  Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Fairplay                                  57.4                     $2.29

Bailey                                     95.8                     $1.69                      

Conifer                                 110.3                     $1.62            $2.00

Lakewood                            132.3                     $1.29            $1.81

Denver                                 142.3                     $1.19            $2.15

 

South of Salida                   Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Saguache                                   45                     $1.89

South Fork                             97.5                     $2.14            $2.69

Monte Vista                          80.2                     $2.09            $2.59

Alamosa                                 97.4                     $2.06            $2.49

 

Lowest in Colorado           Miles              Unleaded            Diesel

Elbert                                       140                        99¢

 

Information compiled through gasbuddy.com, Google Maps and interviews with individual gas stations. Information is subject to change.

 

