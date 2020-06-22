West of Salida         Miles          Unleaded            Diesel

Poncha Springs               5              $2.54

Sargents                      32.6            $2.49             $2.59

Gunnison                     64.3            $2.49             $2.58

Montrose                    128.9            $2.39             $2.39

Grand Junction            188.4            $2.32             $2.03

East of Salida           Miles           Unleaded            Diesel

Cotopaxi                        25               n/a

Cañon City                     59              $2.35             $2.19

Penrose                         70.2           $2.45             $2.29

Pueblo                           97.6           $2.29             $2.32

Colorado Springs           103.6          $2.04             $2.14

North of Salida            Miles        Unleaded          Diesel

Centerville                     14.2           $2.35             $2.60

Johnson Village               22.6          $2.74             $2.79

Buena Vista                    24.5          $2.44             $2.69

Leadville                         58.7          $2.54            $2.44

Northeast of JV            Miles         Unleaded         Diesel

Fairplay                          57.4          $2.79

Bailey                             95.8          $2.37            $2.15

Conifer                          110.3          $2.33            $2.09

Lakewood                      132.3          $2.19            $1.85

Denver                          142.3          $2.09            $1.95

South of Salida             Miles          Unleaded        Diesel

Saguache                        45             $2.49            $2.29

South Fork                      97.5          $2.55

Monte Vista                     80.2          $2.31            $2.39

Alamosa                          97.4         $2.39             $2.34

Lowest in Colorado       Miles        Unleaded         Diesel

Fleming                          282           $1.86

Average in Colorado $2.37

Information compiled through gasbuddy.com, Google Maps and interviews with individual gas stations. Information is subject to change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.