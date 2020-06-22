West of Salida Miles Unleaded Diesel
Poncha Springs 5 $2.54
Sargents 32.6 $2.49 $2.59
Gunnison 64.3 $2.49 $2.58
Montrose 128.9 $2.39 $2.39
Grand Junction 188.4 $2.32 $2.03
East of Salida Miles Unleaded Diesel
Cotopaxi 25 n/a
Cañon City 59 $2.35 $2.19
Penrose 70.2 $2.45 $2.29
Pueblo 97.6 $2.29 $2.32
Colorado Springs 103.6 $2.04 $2.14
North of Salida Miles Unleaded Diesel
Centerville 14.2 $2.35 $2.60
Johnson Village 22.6 $2.74 $2.79
Buena Vista 24.5 $2.44 $2.69
Leadville 58.7 $2.54 $2.44
Northeast of JV Miles Unleaded Diesel
Fairplay 57.4 $2.79
Bailey 95.8 $2.37 $2.15
Conifer 110.3 $2.33 $2.09
Lakewood 132.3 $2.19 $1.85
Denver 142.3 $2.09 $1.95
South of Salida Miles Unleaded Diesel
Saguache 45 $2.49 $2.29
South Fork 97.5 $2.55
Monte Vista 80.2 $2.31 $2.39
Alamosa 97.4 $2.39 $2.34
Lowest in Colorado Miles Unleaded Diesel
Fleming 282 $1.86
Average in Colorado $2.37
Information compiled through gasbuddy.com, Google Maps and interviews with individual gas stations. Information is subject to change.
