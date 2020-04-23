U.S. stocks ended the day up Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak.
The tech sector led the broader market, while consumer discretionary lagged.
The Senate passed a $484 billion deal to replenish the small-business loan program.
In corporate news, Netflix added nearly 16 million new subscribers in the first quarter.
Treasury prices dipped as yields rose.
Gold rose $48.10 to $1,735.90, and the June futures contract price of West Texas intermediate crude oil rose $2.38 to $13.95 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.22 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.62 percent.
