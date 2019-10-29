Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is expanding its services to make health care more accessible to patients in the Chaffee County area by offering birth control and urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment via an app called Planned Parenthood Direct, or PPDirect.
“Patients can now receive their health care regardless of where they live. The PPDirect app allows people to get birth control and UTI treatment from the comfort of their home, in their car or on their lunch break,” Shelley Schreiner, manager of the Salida Planned Parenthood health center, said in a press release.
“TeleHealth is all about meeting patients where they are, and we’re excited to make reproductive care that much more accessible for everyone.”
Colorado patients can download the app, create an account and are able to submit information for a birth control pill prescription or UTI consultation.
Patients answer screening questions, and a Planned Parenthood licensed provider will respond within one day.
Birth control pills will be mailed to eligible patients, and UTI treatment will be prescribed to a local pharmacy.
If the patient isn’t eligible after a review of their symptoms, an in-person appointment can be booked automatically.
Patients can fill birth control prescriptions for up to a year’s supply, thanks to a bill passed in the legislature last year. PPDirect and the change in law saves time, travel and expense for patients while expanding access to care, Schreiner said.
For more information, visit plannedparenthooddirect.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.