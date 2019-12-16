Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will begin offering pharmacy prescription services to Custer County Medical Center in Westcliffe, starting today.
The transport service will fulfill a basic need for patients of Custer County Medical Center, a press release stated.
The process will involve daily delivery of prescriptions from HRRMC Pharmacy in Salida to patients of Westcliffe’s medical center. Patients in the area will be able to pick up their prescription the following weekday after their order is placed.
“We are already collaborating with Custer County Medical Center to provide direct-access lab testing and orthopedic services to its patients,” CEO Bob Morasko said. “So, it is a logical and helpful step forward to also provide pharmacy services to patients in the area, given that Westcliffe currently does not have a retail pharmacy.”
Custer County Medical Center Executive Director Lisa Drew said, “We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with HRRMC into pharmacy services, as we feel it will be a valuable benefit for our patients. We look forward to new ways we can expand care options across Custer County with HRRMC.”
HRRMC’s pharmacy transport service will operate Monday through Friday, depending on daily demand.
Prescriptions delivered to Custer County Medical Center can be picked up every weekday at the medical center, 704 Edwards Ave.
For more information, call 719-530-2217.
