Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Shears Salon, 7714 U.S. 50, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 6.
The salon offers hair coloring, nail treatment and eyelash extensions in addition to other services for men, women and children.
Owners Megan Wahlberg, Colleen Thompson and Tracey Nichols held a grand opening March 13. Among them they have 34 years of collective experience in the beauty industry.
All salons have been ordered closed temporarily due to COVID-19 precautions. When restrictions are lifted, the salon’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments can be booked online at shearssalononlinebooking.setmore.com or by calling 719-207-4428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.