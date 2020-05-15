Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Keys West Locksmiths and Security Consultants LLC to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Chuck Williams has owned and operated his locksmith and safe tech business for almost 30 years. He learned the trade while he was in the military in West Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
He offers architectural designs, electronic upgrades and smart-home security systems service.
Williams moved his business from Colorado Springs to the Arkansas Valley in 2000. For the last 20 years, he was serving Westcliffe, Cotopaxi and surrounding counties before recently expanding his services to Salida and the Western Slope.
In the 1980s and ’90s, he began working in the security field in urban areas, where he installed alarms and monitoring systems.
“The average security specialist and locksmith must have knowledge of better than 20,000 items and over 200 lock manufacturers in the U.S. alone,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of skill and extensive work required to properly install, service, key, rekey, masterkey and program the thousands of locks and other security products for your home, property or business.”
In his free time, he enjoys rock climbing and seeking out phony locksmiths.
Williams can be reached by calling 719-782-0889 or emailing keywestlocksmith@gmail.com.
