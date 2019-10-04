U.S. stocks rebounded today following a two-day sell-off over global growth concerns. The rebound came despite weaker-than-expected service-sector data for September.
In corporate news, shares of Pepsi rose after the company reported third-quarter results above expectations.
U.S. Treasuries were higher today.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 122 points, or .08 percent, to 26,201.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 3.52 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 3-1.
Gold rose $3.80 to $1,511.70, silver was rose to $17.62, and crude oil prices fell 4 cents to $58.09 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.04 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.54 percent.
