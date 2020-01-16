Henry Netherland joined The Mountain Mail as a reporter in early December and will cover Salida and Poncha Springs governments, business and arts and entertainment as his beats.
Born in Chicago and raised in Glenview, Illinois, Netherland said he wrote for his high school newspaper but really found his passion for journalism when he started working as a writer and director for the arts and culture section of the Colorado State University newspaper, The Rocky Mountain Collegian.
He also worked in radio and television broadcasting while at CSU.
“I chose to move to Colorado after visiting the state for the first time for my uncle’s wedding,” Netherland said. “He lives in Fort Collins. I was looking at colleges at the time and decided to take a tour of the CSU campus while we were visiting.
“I immediately fell in love with the campus and local culture. Right after the tour I said to my parents, ‘Well, I guess I’m moving to Colorado.’”
When he’s not working, Netherland said he enjoys browsing the internet, listening to music and driving around.
He said he hopes someday to return to the Chicago area and continue pursuing a career in another journalism-related position.
He can be reached at 719-539-6691, extension 120, or reporter2@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.