LaGree’s Market is looking at a late spring, early summer opening in Buena Vista on U.S. 24 in the former location of Shopko.
Owner Orin LaGree said the store at 415 U.S. 24 North, the third for the Pueblo-based chain and the second in Chaffee County, was opening “around the 15th of May would be my estimate, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”
LaGree said much of the remaining work involves refrigeration, “the last one big component that we’ll have to put together.”
“The building being existing has sped that process up a lot,” he said.
On Labor Day weekend last year, LaGree’s moved into Chaffee County with a grocery store and True Value hardware in Poncha Springs, but the family-owned business has been eyeing Buena Vista for “at least a decade,” LaGree said.
“We see a lot of potential, and there’s a need up here in Buena Vista for what we do,” LaGree said.
“We lived up here for 7 years, and looked that entire time,” said Megan LaGree, the store’s co-owner and Orin’s wife. “Sometimes timing just works. You look for a decade, then it all works out within a year.
Orin said that LaGree’s is set apart from other grocery stores by being locally owned.
“The LaGree family is who we are. We’re an independent. A lot of the time we just have a better connection with communities rather than a big corporate chain.”
“I’m a Colorado native, born and raised in Cañon City, and I’ve been in the grocery business my whole life,” Orin said.
“We’re Colorado native, born-and-bred independents, which there’s not a lot of around anymore.”
