U.S. equities ended higher Friday, led by the energy and financial sectors.
In economic news, the U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in November, well above expectations. The unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent, and wage growth was solid at 3.1 percent.
Corporate news was light.
The Treasury yield rose as prices fell.
For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 890 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $18.30 to $1,464.80, and crude oil prices rose 63 cents to $59.06 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield traded higher at 2.28 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.84 percent.
