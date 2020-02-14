Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Uptown Grill, 413 U.S. 50, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The restaurant officially opened July 6 and was a collaborative effort involving Jeff Schweitzer, Margie Sohl, Pablo Solomon, Zach Stanley, Kristi Solomon and Jennifer Madrid. They also collectively own 50 Burger Shakes & Beer. They met while working together at Laughing Ladies restaurant for years prior to opening the restaurants.
The group opened Uptown Grill because they wanted to create a new restaurant with all-natural ingredients and modern presentations. The menu is seasonal and they refrain from using packaged foods to keep the restaurant all-natural.
Uptown Grill’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
