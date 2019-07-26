Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the Salida Fiber Festival to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The festival started in 2012 and takes place the first weekend after Labor Day in Riverside Park. It’s run entirely by a volunteer board.
Vendors focused on all aspects of textiles attend the festival, which includes fiber-related activities, a make-and-take activity tent, a silent auction and a beer garden.
For more information, visit salidafiberfestival.com.
