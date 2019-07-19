Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ship ’N Things to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ownership group consists of Kenny Peters, Marilyn Peters, Adam Peters and Chris Browning. Kenny Peters is the store’s main operator, and Marilyn Peters is the controller and accountant.
Ship ’N Things provides shipping through FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. The business accepts prepaid drop-offs and can ship anywhere.
It also offer various printing and formatting options.
Ship ’N Things can be reached online at shipnthings.com, by phone at 719-530-3025 or at 224 W. U.S. 50. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
