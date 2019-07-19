Ship ’N Things

Ship ’N Things is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Dave Chelf, Marilyn Peters, Marlie Jane the dog, Kenny Peters, Jeremy Rizor, Jennifer Leighton-Scanga, Shiela Moore, Lily Egbert, Karin Naccarato and Gary Buchanan. Back: Cody Collyer, Jake Swelt, Leif Gislason, Mark Moore, Dave Potts, Ken Leisher, Eva Egbert and Michael Varnum.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Ship ’N Things to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ownership group consists of Kenny Peters, Marilyn Peters, Adam Peters and Chris Browning. Kenny Peters is the store’s main operator, and Marilyn Peters is the controller and accountant.

Ship ’N Things provides shipping through FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. The business accepts prepaid drop-offs and can ship anywhere.

It also offer various printing and formatting options.

Ship ’N Things can be reached online at shipnthings.com, by phone at 719-530-3025 or at 224 W. U.S. 50. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

