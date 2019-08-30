Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Alba Bakery & Coffee to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned by Dawn and Rick Barrowman, the business offers a changing selection of breads, pastries, baked goods and confections, as well as coffee tea, smoothies and other drinks.
Alba means “Dawn” in Italian. Dawn said she studied pastry making in Italy for a spell.
The Barrowmans are both retired from the U.S. Army, where Dawn was a nurse practitioner and Rick was a combat engineer.
Alba Bakery is at 222 Summitview Lane in Poncha Springs in the Monarch Crossing subdivision.
Days and hours are subject to change and can bee seen on their Facebook page, facebook.com/Alba.Bakery2019/.
