Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s flagship restaurant, The Princeton Club, has changed its theme and name to The Mary Murphy Steak House in celebration of the resort’s 140th anniversary.
Part of the change involved going from a semiformal white tablecloth setting to a family-themed prime steakhouse.
The new menu was introduced Jan. 10 and offers “a myriad of traditional steakhouse-themed offerings,” as well as à la carte side dishes, a press release stated. It also includes appetizers, sandwiches and pasta.
The restaurant is seeking a new executive chef.
The Mary Murphy Steak House, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
