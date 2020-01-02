It’s easy to feel anxious about investing these days. Maybe we will have a recession, maybe we won’t, but be wary of predictions on how markets will behave.
It’s a losing game. The results of those who try to time markets or pick winners have been studied extensively, and there is no compelling evidence that they do better than you would expect by chance.
The good news for investors is you can have a rewarding investment experience without trying to outguess the market. But you may need to change the way you think about investing.
Professor Gene Farma, a Nobel laureate, believes in the efficient market hypothesis, which implies that speculation and stock picking were a waste of time. Market prices reflect all available information in real time, all the time by bringing together buyers and sellers who voluntarily agree to transact.
The power of markets is still not broadly accepted. People continue to make rash decisions in times of volatility instead of waiting things out. Over the long haul, markets have behaved the way Professor Farma suggests. In nearly 100 years of data collection, the U.S. stock market has returned 10 percent per year on average, though it has rarely returned that in any individual year.
Think of the markets’ force as a raging river. Any experienced rafting guide will tell you not to fight the rapids. You’re better off charting your course, adapting incrementally and not oversteering.
If you’re living in fear of the next downturn, consider shifting your thinking instead of your investments. Focus on controlling what you can control, such as how much you save or finding the right stock/bond mix.
If you accept a different view of markets, the benefits can go way beyond just investing money. Learn the science, accept a few truths and live your life differently. One bonus may be a portfolio that stays on track even if we do experience another financial crisis. But it’s the secondary benefit that really matters: less time worrying about things you can’t control.
History has shown there’s no compelling or dependable way to forecast stock and bond movements, and 2019 was a case in point. Neither the mainstream prognostications nor the hindsight of recent strong performance predicted outcomes in 2019.
Rather than basing investment decisions on predictions of which way debt or equity markets are headed, a wiser strategy may be to hold a range of investments that focus on systematic and robust drivers of potential returns. Investors who were broadly diversified across asset classes here and around the globe were in a position to potentially enjoy the returns that the markets delivered in 2019. Last year, this year, next year – that approach is a timeless one.
There’s no proven way to time the market – targeting the best days or moving to the sidelines to avoid the worst – so history argues for staying put through good times and bad. Investing for the long term helps to ensure that you’re in the position to capture what the market has to offer.
There will be plenty of factors that will impact the 2020 market. Investors should block out the noise and focus on the big picture, such as economic fundamentals like unemployment and inflation, as well as your own financial goals, and continue to save and invest accordingly.
Based on recent economic indicators, the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. for 2020 is not on the near-term horizon. Investors should modify their expectations for returns due to slower corporate earnings growth because it will likely put a damper on equity returns for 2020.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
