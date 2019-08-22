U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday.
All sectors advanced, with consumer discretionary leading the day on positive retail results.
In corporate news, Target closed at a record high, up more than 20 percent after reporting better than anticipated fiscal results. Its digital channel sales grew 34 percent, while same-store sales rose 3.4 percent.
In economic news, the Congressional Budget Office updated its federal budget projections for fiscal-year 2019, increasing its federal deficit estimate to $960 billion, or 4.5 percent of gross domestic product.
Treasury bond prices fell as interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 704.29 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $4.62 to $1,502.57, silver rose 1 cent to $17.14, and crude oil fell 24 cents to $55.89 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.07 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.59 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.