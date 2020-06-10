by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Bike Co., 148 N. F St., changed ownership in April when Anton van Leuken sold it to Isaac and April Asbury.
Van Leuken opened the business in 2012. Isaac Asbury previously has run several Salida small businesses, including car washes, mobile detailing shops and a fabrication business. He also worked in the medical field for 20 years.
Asbury said he does not intend to make any big changes to the store. They will probably not take on any new lines, but they do intend to supply more BMX products.
Because of his medical background, Asbury said he understands keeping customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining a safe environment.
“I honestly don’t think (COVID-19 has) done any damage to the (bike) industry on the whole,” Asbury said. “It’s put people outside again and back on bikes. Across the board the industry has seen an uptick of a large percentage.”
Besides biking, Asbury enjoys rafting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He said he appreciates how much passion mechanic and manager Brent Zenisky has for the Salida bike community and for believing that everyone deserves a well-running bike no matter the cost or style.
Salida Bike Co. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
