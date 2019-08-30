U.S. equities closed higher Thursday as China indicated it would not immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increase.
Gao Feng, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said China is willing to resolve the trade problem with a “calm attitude.”
The technology, industrials and financial sectors led the market, while consumer staples was the only sector down.
In economic news, the Commerce Department revised the estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product downward to 2 percent from 2.1 percent due to downward revisions in government spending, residential investment and private inventory investment.
Also, pending home sales for July fell 2.5 percent.
In corporate news, a slew of retailers reported a mixed bag of earnings, with discount retailers such as Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Five Below and Burlington Stores contributing positively.
Treasury yields are up slightly as the yield curve remains inverted.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 756 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $12.30 to $1,536.50, silver fell 2 cents to $18.25, and crude oil rose 79 cents to $56.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.97 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.