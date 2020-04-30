I received an email from a friend and thought I would share it with you:
“Robin, what is your perspectives on the unfolding economic cataclysm? As you likely know, the International Monetary Fund is predicting this downturn will be as bad or worse than the Great Depression, which is, of course, unprecedented and an extremely sobering prediction.
“I’m curious to know what your financial community is suggesting as the appropriate course to prepare for this change in the economy. We are seeing a sharp rise in the market now, but many suspect this will not last and we may see a dramatic fall in the stock market over the next several months. I’m curious to know your thoughts.”
Dear Friend, these are indeed daunting times. We don’t know how long the pandemic will last, how further the unemployment rate will rise and the effects on businesses. This uncertainty and fear are the key reasons for the market sell-off.
In March when this current bear market began, many saw the initial sell-off as the market correction of the 11-year bull market we were experiencing. However, with worries of the COVID 19 pandemic on the world economy, shrinking corporate profits, stay-at-home orders, all-time-low consumer spending and the oil pricing war, the market has been very volatile and will most likely continue through 2020 and into 2021.
From a market’s perspective, we have already experienced a drop in stocks, as prices have likely incorporated the growing chance of a recession. Investors have been tempted to abandon equity and go to cash because of fear and how a recession will impact their portfolio.
Data covering our last 15 recessions show that investors tended to be rewarded for staying in the market. In fact, 11 of the 15 instances, or 73 percent of the time, returns on stocks were positive two years after the recession began, and the annualized market return for the two years after the recession start averaged 7.8 percent.
A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters or more when the GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate is negative. A depression is a recession lasting two or more years, or a 10 percent drop in the GDP.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday the GDP for the first quarter of 2020 was -4.8 percen. Most are anticipating this current quarter to be far worse. I ask myself: How can the GDP not drop below 10 percent with so many businesses closed, and production and services in this county are at a near standstill? Still, I say stay the course with your investments.
If we look back to the Great Depression, folks were still investing, although at first earnings were little to none, but they eventually grew. This holds true for every bear market since.
As you know volatility in the market is normal, and it certainly is possible the gains the market has seen over the last week or so could be lost. The initial drop in the market was caused by fear; it was not due to the economy.
Until February the economy was strong, business earnings were particularly good, unemployment was low, and now people are reluctant to get back into investing because of uncertainty. Now our economy is struggling, some business earnings will be negative, and unemployment is at a record high.
Do I think the market will drop again before a recovery? Yes, it is very possible, but history has shown us that earnings are greater by being in the market than not.
Be safe, be well and stay the course.
Robin Bess is a financial advisor and director of client services at Cambridge Financial Services.
