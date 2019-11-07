U.S. equities ended flat to slightly lower Wednesday.
The energy and communications services sectors led the decliners, while health care and consumer staples posted gains.
In corporate news, shares of HP Inc. rose on reports that Xerox is considering an offer to acquire the company.
Treasury prices increased as rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.02 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $8.60 to $1,492.30, silver fell 2 cents to $17.62, and crude oil fell 70 cents to $56.53 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.82 percent.
