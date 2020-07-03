The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau announced this week a $10,000 matching grant to local communities to continue a “mask up” campaign which started in June.
Scott Peterson, CCVB director, said while the county continues to see an increase in the number of visitors, not enough masks are being used.
The program is an effort to encourage citizens and visitors to “mask up” and help keep the county open for business.
Funds raised will be used to purchase more bandanas and educate visitors about safe practices in the county.
Peterson said friendly T-Rex dinosaurs will be distributing bandanas throughout the valley.
Businesses may also pick up the masks at either the Salida or Buena Vista chamber of commerce offices.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said wearing masks is a proven tool in the fight against the coronavirus. She said the fun bandanas the CCVB has created are an easy way to encourage the use of masks by both area residents and visitors.
