Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Vista Insurance the Business of the Month for September.
Owner Sherry Turner has served as co-president of the Longfellow Parents Association and launched the first ever Parents Night Out.
She also launched Coats for Kids, a coat, toy and diaper drive helping families in need.
Turner coordinanted the Hispanic Student Scholarship Cinco de Mayo Festival in 2010.
She has served on the boards of Mountain River Credit Union, Darren Patterson Christian Academy and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Vista Insurance handles home, auto, life and business insurance, as well as annuities and Medicare supplements. It is affiliated with Aflac, and Turner is a district sales coordinator for the company.
Vista Insurance is at 1548 G St., Unit 1, in the La Placita Shopping Center.
To contact Vista Insurance or learn more, visit myvistainsurance.com, call 719-207-4301 or email Sherry@MyVistaInsurance.com.
