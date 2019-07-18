U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings and rising uncertainty around U.S.-China trade.
The industrials and energy sectors were hit the hardest, while the utilities sector performed well due to lower interest rates.
In economic news, U.S. housing starts declined in June, slightly below economists’ forecast, led by a decline in multifamily starts.
In corporate news, Bank of America reported results ahead of expectations, driven by consumer-banking results and cost management.
U.S. Treasuries rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 732 millions shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $19.21 to $1,425.49, silver rose 41 cents to $15.97, and crude oil fell $1.07 to $56.55 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.56 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.05 percent.
