U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday ahead of the Christmas holiday break.
The consumer discretionary and utilities sectors performed well, while communication services and industrials lagged.
In economic news, the Richmond Manufacturing Index, which measures manufacturing activity across the central Atlantic region, came in below expectations, driven by weaker new orders.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with 327 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 33 cents to $1,499.40, and crude oil prices rose 48 cents to $61 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.9 percent.
