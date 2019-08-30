Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Integrity Tattoo to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Jason Benci and associate Brandon Beach provide consultation, design and custom tattoo services.
The shop’s logo is an anvil, because, Benci said, “forging” a tattoo begins with a rough idea, which gets “hammered” into a unique design.
Before becoming a tattoo artist, Benci was a rodeo rider and an environmental engineer. He is also a stand-up comic.
Integrity Tattoo is at 225 Summitview Lane in Poncha Springs, in the Monarch Crossing subdivision.
For more information, visit integritytattoo.rocks/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.