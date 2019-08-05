Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce on Friday named American Family Insurance, 344 Oak St., as the August Business of the Month.
Agent Ryan Lynch accepted the award, given monthly to local businesses that contribute to the community.
Among the grants awarded by AFI is $22,000 to Chaffee County Boys & Girls Clubs, given over the last two years.
The business also provides gifts and prizes for the chamber’s annual Golf Scramble.
In addition to community work, Lynch said he and sales specialist Lisa Anderson have different ways of showing appreciation to customers and local businesses throughout the year.
Lynch said they try to give back to the community as much as they can.
“Lisa is a huge proponent of that,” Lynch said.
Lynch and Anderson advise customers about their insurance needs in Chaffee County, and Lynch said in his six years in Salida he has learned a lot about the needs specific to the area.
Call American Family Insurance at 719-539-6800.
