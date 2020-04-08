U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday.
The utilities and consumer staples sectors were the worst performers.
In corporate news, Exxon announced it will reduce its 2020 capital spending by 30 percent.
Economic news was light.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.5 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $10.00 to $1,683.90. Crude oil prices fell $1.60 to $24.48 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.31 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at .72 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.