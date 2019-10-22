U.S. equities started the week in positive territory Monday.
Solid corporate earnings and optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal led the headlines.
The energy sector led the broad market despite lower oil prices.
The health care sector lagged the broad market as four drug companies reached a settlement in a benchmark opioid case in Ohio.
Treasury prices fell as their interest rates rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 807.9 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold fell $7.90 to $1,486.20, silver fell 1 cent to $17.55, and crude oil fell 20 cents to $53.67 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.29 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.8 percent.
