U.S. stocks finished mixed Monday amid worries over the global economy.
Technology shares led, while health care and materials were the worst-performing sectors.
In economic news, the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came in within expectations.
In corporate news, Apple announced its Mac Pro desktop computers will be assembled in Texas after the company received tariff waivers on key components.
U.S. Treasury prices were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 851.7 million shares traded. Advancers narrowly outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose 47 cents to $1,523.50, silver fell 2 cents to $18.62, and crude oil rose 41 cents to $58.50 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.17 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.71 percent.
