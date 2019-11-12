U.S. stocks finished mixed Monday as geopolitical risks continued to drive market sentiment.
Trade uncertainty weighed on investors ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech today at the Economic Club of New York.
Energy and utilities were the worst-performing sectors, while real estate led.
Economic and corporate news were light for the day.
Bond markets were closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 784 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $3.75 to $1,455.25, and crude oil prices fell 36 cents to $56.88 a barrel.
